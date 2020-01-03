First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at SunTrust Banks

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens set a $33.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.16. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $337,721. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $1,486,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 193.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $444,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.