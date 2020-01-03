First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,946,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,530,000 after purchasing an additional 851,117 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $27,575,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $17,459,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $7,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

