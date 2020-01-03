First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Trading Down 2.6%

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) dropped 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$12.65 and last traded at C$12.93, approximately 515,788 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 821,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Limited will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

