First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) shares traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.94, 402,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 118% from the average session volume of 184,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 28,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,942,000 after acquiring an additional 34,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.