FlexiGroup (ASX:FXL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.98

FlexiGroup Limited (ASX:FXL) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.83. FlexiGroup shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 390,749 shares.

The company has a market cap of $731.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.41.

About FlexiGroup (ASX:FXL)

FlexiGroup Limited provides consumer revolving finance, card, leasing, and rental financing services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It operates through six segments: Certegy, AU Cards, Consumer Leasing, Commercial Leasing, NZ Leasing, and NZ Cards. The company offers leasing services to consumers, businesses, and corporations; and interest free finance to enable customers to facilitate purchases at participating retailer's point of sale and online.

