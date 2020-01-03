Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $81.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortive rides on robust growth across sensing and transportation technologies. Further, well-performing Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies segments drove the top-line growth. Also, Fortive's strong product pipelines and increasing buyouts should continue to improve its market share. Further, robust Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Jacobs Vehicle Systems remain positive for its position in North America and China. However, Fortive faces some near-term headwinds in the Professional Instrumentation segment. Also, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and higher expenses pose a serious risk. Moreover, end market cyclicality poses a serious threat to the company’s top-line growth. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

FTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,289. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 342.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

