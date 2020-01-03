Fortuna Trading Down 10.7% This Week (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, HitBTC and Kucoin. Fortuna has a total market cap of $269,396.00 and approximately $6,373.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fortuna has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fortuna

Fortuna’s genesis date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, FCoin, HitBTC, Kucoin, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

