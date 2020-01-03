Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOSL. BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 8,550 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,113.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 31,949 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOSL opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.28. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, analysts expect that Fossil Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

