Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.25, approximately 1,991 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 19,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

