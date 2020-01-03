Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) Trading Up 0.4%

Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.79, approximately 358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.2917 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE France ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 31.69% of Franklin FTSE France ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

