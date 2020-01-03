Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY) Trading Up 0.4%

Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85, approximately 835 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.2244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Italy ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 69.81% of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

