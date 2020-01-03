Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA) Shares Up 0.4%

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $28.43, 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.4435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.