Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.73, approximately 389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 8.85% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.