Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.52, approximately 1,482 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.5794 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 58.92% of Franklin FTSE Russia ETF worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.