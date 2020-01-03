Frankly (CVE:TLK) Shares Up 8.7%

Frankly Inc (CVE:TLK) shares shot up 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, 182,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 204,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and a PE ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.64.

Frankly (CVE:TLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.14 million during the quarter.

Frankly Company Profile (CVE:TLK)

Frankly Inc operates as a software-as-a-service provider of content management and digital publishing software in the United States. It provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies to create, distribute, analyze, and monetize their content on Web, mobile, and television primarily.

