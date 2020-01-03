Freicoin Market Capitalization Hits $147,087.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Freicoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $147,087.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,654,843 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

