Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.89

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.89 and traded as high as $35.16. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 129,419 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.29%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.