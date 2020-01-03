FujiCoin (FJC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded down 45.3% against the U.S. dollar. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $181,649.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,338.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.36 or 0.01802472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.37 or 0.02905573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00568967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00675953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060530 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00381181 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,474,360,944 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

