FuzeX Hits Market Capitalization of $339,898.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $339,898.00 and $458.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Token Store, Coinbe and HitBTC. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00186471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.01348780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Allbit, Livecoin, HitBTC, COSS, CPDAX, CoinBene, Coinbe, Cobinhood and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

