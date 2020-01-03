FY2019 Earnings Estimate for South State Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for South State in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.53. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for South State’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $164.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.79 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

SSB has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens raised South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.34. South State has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in South State by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of South State by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of South State by 44.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter worth $26,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

