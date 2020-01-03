GCN Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $139,187.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 136.6% higher against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $139,187.00 and approximately $604.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $51.55 and $24.43.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00572768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010698 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000230 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $51.55, $7.50, $32.15, $33.94, $10.39, $13.77, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $24.43 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.