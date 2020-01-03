General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $178.43 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $152.44 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

