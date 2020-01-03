Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.81.

Shares of GWR remained flat at $$111.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.38 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $583.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 21,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $2,437,885.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,552,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 33.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 39.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after buying an additional 181,580 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 745.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 89,427 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

