Giant 1-Day Volume Hits $3,916.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Giant has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.92, $7.59, $24.71 and $5.63. Giant has a market capitalization of $106,254.00 and $3,916.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,716,547 coins and its circulating supply is 6,716,543 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

