Global Payments Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPN. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.97.

GPN stock opened at $185.67 on Friday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $98.56 and a 1-year high of $186.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 500.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $97,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,169 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

