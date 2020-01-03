Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.26

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.26 and traded as high as $15.68. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 3,828 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.20% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

