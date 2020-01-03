GlobalBoost-Y Price Up 61.1% Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $436,734.00 and approximately $120.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 61.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,286.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.01813375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.90 or 0.02938405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00572989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00673794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00060609 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00388561 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,763,953 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

