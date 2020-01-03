Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $119.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Globant alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLOB. ValuEngine lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.56.

Globant stock opened at $107.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 0.95. Globant has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $112.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $171.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.32 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Globant in the third quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Globant by 15.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.