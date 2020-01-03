GoChain Trading Up 8.3% This Week (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, Bilaxy, DragonEX and Kucoin. GoChain has a total market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoChain has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00185477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.47 or 0.01399981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024470 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00120549 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,069,297,837 coins and its circulating supply is 864,918,390 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoChain

GoChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinall, Kucoin, Bilaxy, DragonEX, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

