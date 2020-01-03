Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

GT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northcoast Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,066,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after purchasing an additional 155,290 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,381,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,709,000 after purchasing an additional 87,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,513 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 749,680 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.9% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,983,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 301,280 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

