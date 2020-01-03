GravityCoin Price Tops $0.0262 on Top Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $79,663.00 and approximately $2,926.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01350886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121029 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,044,584 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

