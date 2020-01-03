Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) Senior Officer Terrance Michael Doyle Sells 145,153 Shares of Stock

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) Senior Officer Terrance Michael Doyle sold 145,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total transaction of C$7,799,898.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$99,625.99.

GC opened at C$43.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.23. Great Canadian Gaming Corp has a twelve month low of C$37.67 and a twelve month high of C$56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$341.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Great Canadian Gaming Corp will post 2.2700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

