GREAT WALL MTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of GREAT WALL MTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.35, approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 7,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06.

About GREAT WALL MTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited manufactures and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; Great Wall, Havel, and WEY brand names, as well as special vehicles, etc.

