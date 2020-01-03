GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.87

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 1262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

AVAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 64.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 69.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 202,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 25.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the second quarter worth $596,000. 5.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.