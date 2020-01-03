Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SUPV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.00.

NYSE:SUPV opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $336.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.55. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 113.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 305,838 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 254.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 161,237 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 58.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 379,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 139,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

