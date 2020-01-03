GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.82.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $102.06 on Thursday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $95.71 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.95. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.13.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total value of $45,532,200.00. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 322.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 300.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

