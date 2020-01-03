GXChain (GXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.85 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00005251 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, QBTC, OTCBTC and Gate.io. GXChain has a total market cap of $24.85 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00017767 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance, OTCBTC, QBTC, Bit-Z, DragonEX, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

