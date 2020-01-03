Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $228,382.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 53.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 44.8% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HWC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,172. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.