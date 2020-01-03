HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HONE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $642.14 million, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 219,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,927,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 642,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 73,604 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 241,154 shares during the period. 36.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

