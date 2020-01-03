Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

NYSE HVT opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $395.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $209.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 69.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

