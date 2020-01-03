HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.38

Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.38 and traded as high as $52.15. HB Fuller shares last traded at $51.57, with a volume of 256,930 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup downgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price objective on HB Fuller and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $396,050.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $83,793.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,710 shares of company stock worth $3,916,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,034,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,800,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,153,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 15.8% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,355,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after acquiring an additional 185,113 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HB Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

