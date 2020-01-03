HBZ coin Price Reaches $0.0012 (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Bitlish, Mercatox and HitBTC. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $17,716.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HBZ coin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ coin is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Mercatox, HitBTC and Bitlish. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

