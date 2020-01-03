HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

HDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSE HDB opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.09. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.40.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 39.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,897,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,887,000 after acquiring an additional 98,859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,663,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,261,000 after acquiring an additional 68,209 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

