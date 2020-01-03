Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $95.10

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.10 and traded as high as $95.15. Heartland Banccorp shares last traded at $95.15, with a volume of 364 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLAN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Banccorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Banccorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.77. The business had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Banccorp will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

About Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

