Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.51

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 1694338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 35.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,767,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after buying an additional 2,541,606 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 55,213.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,285,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

