Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Receives $30.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.73. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $33.22.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at $557,613.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 110.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,305,000 after purchasing an additional 557,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 55.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 119,188 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

