Homeserve (LON:HSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,311.00

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,311 ($17.25) and last traded at GBX 1,273 ($16.75), with a volume of 20682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,282 ($16.86).

HSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.89) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Homeserve from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Homeserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,352 ($17.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,241.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,177.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 39.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Homeserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

Homeserve Company Profile (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

