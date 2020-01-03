Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $7.97 on Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $64.74 million and $1.18 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $7.97 or 0.00109213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 30.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00386659 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00073418 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002668 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001360 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,119,663 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance, Trade Satoshi, COSS, BiteBTC, Graviex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

