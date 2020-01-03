HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $19.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.53.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in HP by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in HP by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. 98,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,153,996. HP has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

