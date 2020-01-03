HSBC Analysts Give Just Eat (LON:JE) a GBX 980 Price Target

Just Eat (LON:JE) received a GBX 980 ($12.89) target price from equities research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Just Eat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Just Eat from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 763.31 ($10.04).

Shares of Just Eat stock opened at GBX 856.20 ($11.26) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 783.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 711.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 147.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. Just Eat has a 12-month low of GBX 569.60 ($7.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

